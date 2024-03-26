Gigi Hadid Dazzles in Maybelline NYC Shoot, Sparks with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid, the renowned supermodel, recently illuminated the streets of Soho, New York, during a captivating photoshoot for Maybelline, further spotlighting her relationship with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper. On a brisk Tuesday, Hadid showcased her formidable modeling skills, donning a chic cropped blazer that accentuated her toned physique, paired with statement bulky trousers, as she effortlessly transformed the city sidewalk into her personal runway.

Striking Poses Atop NYC's Iconic Taxis

The photoshoot took an intriguing turn when Hadid climbed atop one of New York's emblematic yellow taxi cabs, where she continued to deliver a series of dynamic and sophisticated poses. This bold move not only highlighted her versatility as a model but also paid homage to the vibrant energy of New York City, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Hadid's association with Maybelline is longstanding, having previously collaborated on a limited-time makeup collection in 2017, showcasing her multifaceted talents in the fashion and beauty industry.

A Blossoming Romance with Bradley Cooper

Amid her professional pursuits, Gigi Hadid's personal life, particularly her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, has captivated public interest. The duo, first linked in October 2023, have since been spotted in various intimate settings, including a cozy dinner in New York City and a celebratory gathering for Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's birthday. Their affectionate displays and shared laughter hint at a burgeoning romance, offering a glimpse into their private world. Despite their high-profile statuses, Hadid and Cooper have managed to maintain a semblance of privacy, choosing to share select moments of their relationship with the public.

Continuing Legacy in Fashion and Personal Life

Gigi Hadid's relentless work ethic and passion for fashion have kept her at the forefront of the industry, with her latest Maybelline shoot in New York serving as a testament to her enduring influence. Meanwhile, her relationship with Bradley Cooper adds a new dimension to her already fascinating persona, blending her professional achievements with personal happiness. As Hadid continues to grace fashion campaigns and navigate her relationship with Cooper, her journey remains a compelling narrative of success, love, and resilience.