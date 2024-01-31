Gibson Dunn & Crutcher: A Driving Force in the Appellate Arena

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, a leading law firm, has carved a niche in the legal fraternity with a string of significant wins, cementing its stature as one of Law360's 2023 Appellate Groups of the Year. The firm's impressive legal acumen is reflected in its notable successes before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Setting Precedents in Shareholder Litigation

In a landmark case that has potential implications for businesses across the nation, Gibson Dunn successfully argued for a higher threshold for shareholders to bring lawsuits against companies that have opted to go public through direct listings. The ruling on the case by the U.S. Supreme Court sets a precedent that shifts the dynamics of shareholder litigation, bolstering the position of businesses and potentially altering the trajectory of direct listings in the future.

Navigating the Gig Economy Legal Landscape

Further demonstrating its legal prowess, the firm secured a resounding victory for Uber and Postmates at the Ninth Circuit. The case centered on a contentious California worker classification law, a key issue amidst the ongoing debates surrounding the gig economy and workers' rights. The ruling in favor of the ride-hailing and delivery giants underscores the firm's adept handling of complex legal issues within the rapidly evolving business and regulatory landscapes.

Driving Influence in the Appellate Arena

These significant legal victories are reflective of Gibson Dunn's appellate expertise and its capacity to shape critical legal precedents. The firm's ability to navigate high-stakes litigation and influence important legal outcomes underscores its standing as a trusted advisor in the business community and a formidable force in the appellate arena.