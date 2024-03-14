Ghostbusters Superfans Engage at Iconic NYC Firehouse Amid Star-Studded Movie Promo

Who you gonna call for a fairy tale proposal? Adam Dittebrand chose the iconic "Ghostbusters Firehouse" in lower Manhattan as the perfect backdrop to propose to his girlfriend, Samantha Cartwright, turning a regular Thursday into a memorable scene straight out of a movie. The couple, dressed in cosplay attire, drove six hours from Cleveland to FDNY Ladder 8, instantly recognizable to fans as the headquarters from the original 1984 Ghostbusters film. Their special moment was witnessed by fellow superfans and even caught the attention of stars from the franchise's latest installment, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

From Cleveland to NYC: A Proposal of Epic Proportions

Dittebrand and Cartwright's journey to the famous firehouse was fueled by their shared passion for the Ghostbusters saga. Dittebrand's decision to propose in front of what he described as "Mecca" for Ghostbusters enthusiasts highlights the deep personal connection fans have with the film's locations and lore. Cartwright, surprised and overjoyed, accepted the proposal, adding a romantic narrative to the day's events, which also included a unique "frozen installation" at the firehouse to promote the new movie.

Stars Align for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Premiere

The engagement was not the only highlight of the day. Stars from "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," including McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, Ernie Hudson, and director Gil Kenan, made appearances, thrilling the crowd of approximately 250 fans. The presence of the film's cast in Tribeca's Moore Street, along with a large Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sized crowd, underscored the enduring appeal of the Ghostbusters franchise. Fans, some of whom traveled from as far as Australia, gathered to celebrate the legacy of the original films and the newest addition to the series.

A Celebration of Fandom and Legacy

The event at the firehouse served as a testament to the Ghostbusters legacy, bridging generations of fans and introducing new elements through "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." With CPR classes and fire safety pamphlets distribution included in the day's activities, the event also emphasized community engagement and safety. As the firehouse remains enveloped in its cinematic "ice" for a few weeks, fans and newcomers alike are invited to immerse themselves in the world of Ghostbusters, celebrating its impact on popular culture.

As Dittebrand and Cartwright's engagement story unfolds against the backdrop of the Ghostbusters firehouse, it serves as a reminder of the unique ways in which fandoms can enrich our personal narratives. The event, blending romance with the excitement of a film premiere, highlights the multifaceted appeal of the Ghostbusters franchise - as a source of entertainment, a catalyst for community, and now, the setting for a love story that transcends the screen.