Gevo, Inc. Files New Registration Statement with SEC; Financing Strategy for Net-Zero 1 Unchanged

Gevo, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed renewable energy company (GEVO), has announced a registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The new filing comes ahead of the expiration of the company's current Form S-3 on January 19th, demonstrating a routine procedure intended to occur before the current registration's expiration.

Unutilized $500 Million ATM Offering Facility

Despite having a $500 million At-the-Market (ATM) offering facility at its disposal, Gevo has not utilized this facility since the filing of the prospectus supplement in September 2021. Alongside the new S-3 filing, Gevo has also entered into a fresh agreement regarding its ATM offering facility.

Financing Strategy for Net-Zero 1 Unaffected

It is important to note that Gevo's new S-3 filing is not expected to influence the company's financing strategy for its ambitious Net-Zero 1 project. The financing for this project will primarily rely on the company's available cash and project-level financing.

Gevo's Aim for Net-Zero Emissions

Gevo specializes in converting renewable energy and carbon into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel. The company's objective is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, Gevo is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for production, which helps in producing low-carbon fuels.

Market Penetration and Business Expansion

Gevo's market penetration relies significantly on oil prices and the value of carbon emissions abatement. The company employs the Argonne National Laboratory's GREET model to measure life cycle inventory. Gevo is poised to expand its business, with the potential for considerable returns, leveraging its patented technology and sustainable feedstocks.