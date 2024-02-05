Gerron Jordan Steps Into New Role as Anchor for 'WISN 12 News at 11:00 a.m.'

Renowned journalist Gerron Jordan is stepping into a new role as the anchor for 'WISN 12 News at 11:00 a.m.', starting today, February 5, 2024. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jordan will work alongside Meteorologist Lindsey Slater, presenting weather updates and forecasts. Together, the duo aims to spotlight local people and organizations in southeastern Wisconsin that are making a positive change in the community through their wide-ranging interviews.

A Diverse and Accomplished Career

Gerron Jordan's media journey began in November 2021 when he joined WISN 12. Prior to this, he lent his talent to WVLA/WGMB-TV in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a co-anchor. He also reported for KTVI/KPLR in St. Louis, Missouri. Jordan kick-started his career with various roles at news stations across Louisiana, gradually building a name for himself in the industry.

Recognitions and Awards

Jordan's dedication to his craft has earned him honors from several prestigious organizations. A testament to his adroit journalism skills, he has been recognized by the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and the National Association of Black Journalists. A native of Chicago, Jordan is a proud alumnus of Howard University, a historically black university known for producing exceptional talents.

WISN 12 and Hearst Television

WISN 12 is a part of the Hearst Television network which operates 35 television and two radio stations across the United States. Renowned for its distinguished journalism and community service, Hearst Television also produces original programming for various platforms, reaching a wide audience.