Georgia's Unemployment Holds Steady, Outperforms National Average

Georgia's unemployment rate continues to present a promising picture, holding firm at 3.4% for the fourth consecutive month. According to Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, this rate notably surpasses the national average, reinforcing the state's strong economic standing.

Record-breaking Employment in 2023

In 2023, Georgia set new employment records, with a surge in employment growth. Over 5.1 million residents found employment, marking an uplifting economic narrative for the state. Despite a slight dip of 1,600 jobs in December, the annual increase of 98,100 jobs led to a total of 4,955,400 jobs, indicating a robust labor market.

Job Gains and Losses across Sectors

Various sectors witnessed job gains, including Finance and Insurance, Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction, State and Local Government, and Retail Trade. However, losses were reported in sectors like Administrative and Support Services, Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, Real Estate, Rental, and Leasing, and Private Educational Services. Despite these losses, major annual gains were reported in Health Care and Social Assistance, Accommodation and Food Services, Local Government, State Government, and Private Educational Services.

Georgia's Labor Force Hits an All-time High

Georgia's labor force reached a historic high of 5,363,487, with an increase of 2,864 over the month and 129,771 over the past year. The labor force participation rate remained constant at 61.6% for the third consecutive month, reflecting stability in the state's workforce. Additionally, the state set a record in the number of employed individuals, hitting 5,180,974 — a monthly increase of 4,804 and an annual increase of 108,719. The employment-to-population ratio remained steady at 59.5% for four months, underscoring the strength and resilience of Georgia's labor market.

However, initial unemployment claims witnessed a rise by 2,486 (11%) over the month to 24,802 in December. Nevertheless, compared to the previous year, they were down by 3,119 (11%), indicating a long-term positive trend.

With the expansion of existing companies and the establishment of new businesses in Georgia, the state anticipates a continuance of this economic growth in 2024. This steady trend, coupled with the state's record-breaking employment in 2023, sets a promising stage for Georgia's economic future.