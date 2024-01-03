en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Georgia’s Constitutional Carry Act: A New Era in Gun Legislation

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Georgia’s Constitutional Carry Act: A New Era in Gun Legislation

Georgia, a state traditionally steeped in Second Amendment rights, has taken a significant step towards furthering gun rights with the enactment of the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act in 2022. This legislation allows lawful gun owners the freedom to carry concealed handguns in most public spaces, bypassing the need for a state-issued weapons carry license. Governor Brian Kemp, a staunch advocate for gun rights, signed the act into law, lauding it as a tool for enhancing safety and bolstering the constitutional right to bear arms.

The Shift in Gun Legislation

Previously, Georgia law necessitated that gun owners apply for a permit and pass a background check to carry any firearm. With the new legislation, the requirement for classes or courses related to firearm safety is also eliminated. However, it does not inhibit applicants from seeking safety advice. The move signifies a dramatic shift in gun legislation, placing the onus on individuals to ensure they comprehend the responsibilities that come with gun ownership, without the state as an intermediary.

License Still an Option

Despite the permitless carry act, the option to acquire a weapons carry license remains. The license, valid for five years, grants the right to carry a weapon statewide. For those who opt for this route, it offers the advantage of formal recognition and eliminates potential legal ambiguity. The Georgia House has also approved a bill for handgun reciprocity, recognizing carry permits from other states, fostering a spirit of mutual respect and understanding among the states.

Limits and Restrictions

While the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act has undeniably expanded gun rights, restrictions remain in place. Concealed weapons are prohibited in federally restricted areas such as airports and courthouses. In addition, select school personnel may volunteer to carry concealed weapons on school grounds, but only after completing specific firearms training. Furthermore, the act stipulates that weapons must be carried on the person, not in accessories such as purses or backpacks, underscoring a commitment to safety and responsibility.

0
Law Safety United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
5 mins ago
Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges
Kirstie Hanson, a 33-year-old Lancashire Constabulary staff member, stood before Manchester Crown Court, admitting to 11 instances of gross misconduct in a public office. The offences, committed between 2019 and 2021, include eight counts of misconduct involving the sharing of sensitive images from crime scenes and injuries to a suspect. Hanson also faces charges for
Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges
Former Detective Sergeant Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct
13 mins ago
Former Detective Sergeant Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct
Wise County Sheriff's Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents
13 mins ago
Wise County Sheriff's Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents
Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home
6 mins ago
Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
7 mins ago
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica
11 mins ago
Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica
Latest Headlines
World News
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
20 seconds
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
58 seconds
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
2 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
2 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
2 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
2 mins
Puducherry Gears up for Parliamentary Polls Amid Welfare Schemes and Urban Development
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
3 mins
Indiana's First Responder Shortage: A Call for State-Backed Incentives
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
3 mins
Latin America at a Crossroads: Pivotal Elections Set to Shape the Region's Political Landscape
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
3 mins
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
41 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
43 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app