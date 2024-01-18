Georgia's EV Commitment: Governor Kemp's World Economic Forum Address

In a global congregation of world leaders and business magnates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp made a compelling case for the state's commitment to Electric Vehicle (EV) production and its corollary: clean energy. Kemp's engagement with the forum for the second successive year underscores his sustained efforts to position Georgia as a prime destination for economic development, highlighting its robust infrastructure and energy supply.

Georgia's Strides in Clean Energy

Speaking on the state's strides in clean energy, Kemp underscored Georgia's initiatives such as the construction of novel nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle. These efforts are targeted at meeting the burgeoning demand for electricity, conspicuously devoid of fossil fuels. This move is essential in the industry's pivot towards EVs and the imperativeness of manufacturing them with clean energy.

Engaging with Industry Titans

Industry giants like Hyundai and Rivian are at the forefront in the quest to minimize carbon emissions. Their push for clean energy in EV production is a call Kemp acknowledges and supports. In his interactions with executives from Hyundai and Cisco, Kemp seized the opportunity to promote Georgia's potential for economic growth and its readiness to embrace green energy.

Addressing Market Dynamics and Workforce Challenges

Despite witnessing a deceleration in U.S. EV sales, a situation Kemp attributes to aggressive market policies, he maintains a positive outlook about Georgia's stance in the EV market. The challenge of workforce development also made it to Kemp's address. He assured that plans are in place to ensure manufacturers and suppliers find a sufficient pool of qualified employees to bolster the growth of the EV industry in the state.