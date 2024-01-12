en English
Education

Georgia Tech Selects Four Faculty Members for Prestigious Leadership Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Georgia Tech, a leading public research university, has announced the induction of four distinguished faculty members into the second cohort of its prestigious Faculty Executive Leadership Academy (FELA) program. This innovative initiative, at the heart of the university’s commitment to fostering leadership within the academic sphere, is geared towards nurturing senior faculty members for key leadership roles through an immersive and extensive learning experience.

Structured Leadership Training

Commencing in July 2024, the FELA program is structured over a period of two years. During this term, the chosen FELA Fellows will rotate through various executive leadership team offices every six months. This rotation scheme includes some of the university’s top offices such as the President’s office, the Provost’s office, the Vice President for Research’s office, and the Vice President for Administration and Finance’s office.

A Unique Learning Experience

The program is designed to offer the Fellows a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights into senior leadership decision-making processes. It also provides a platform for them to network with academic leaders nationwide, receive mentoring within a collaborative learning environment, and participate in the development of solutions for real-world problems and policies at the university level.

A Commitment to Academic Leadership

FELA, spearheaded by former provost Rafael Bras, is a testament to Georgia Tech’s dedication to fostering experienced leaders within the academic environment. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Steve McLaughlin, has voiced his enthusiasm about the new cohort, emphasizing the critical role of preparing faculty members for executive roles to bolster university functions.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

