en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds

Atlanta, Georgia, saw a 5% decline in tax collections last month, resulting in a shortfall of $159.1 million compared to the $3.21 billion collected in December of 2022. The plunge in revenue is primarily attributed to a substantial 114% rise in tax refunds issued to taxpayers, causing a 3.6% reduction in individual income tax receipts.

Impact on Revenue Sources

While individual income tax dropped by 3.6%, corporate income taxes saw an even steeper decline of 16.1%. These decreases are largely due to the rise in refunds issued and a decrease in payments. However, it is noteworthy that net sales tax collections saw a marginal rise of 1.4% in December. Despite the overall decrease in tax collections, the net tax collections for the first half of the current fiscal year were up by 1.6%. Interestingly, this increase was primarily due to the resumption of collecting sales taxes on gasoline.

Comparative Financial Position

The revenue scenario saw a slight shift when compared to the first six months of fiscal 2024, which was down by 2.5% from the previous fiscal year. However, the state has a $16 billion budget surplus accumulated over the last three years, which may act as a financial cushion and help mitigate the impact of current revenue trends.

Future Implications

The current financial situation indicates a significant shift in the state’s revenue dynamics. The increase in tax refunds and the subsequent decrease in individual and corporate income tax collections could have broader implications for Georgia’s budget planning. However, the state’s substantial budget surplus could offer some relief. The overall situation presents a complex picture for legislative budget writers, who must balance the state’s financial health against the needs of Georgia’s taxpayers.

0
Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
In a significant development, the longest-running chocolate strike in the UK has come to a resolution, marking the end of an intense seven-week industrial action at Nottinghamshire’s Cargill Chocolate factory. The workers have accepted a substantial 10.4 percent pay increase, a marked improvement from Cargill’s initial proposal of a meagre 5.5 percent rise. Additionally, the
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
3 mins ago
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
5 mins ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
1 min ago
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
1 min ago
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
1 min ago
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
2 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
2 mins
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
2 mins
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
3 mins
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
3 mins
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
3 mins
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
4 mins
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
4 mins
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
5 mins
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app