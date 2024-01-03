en English
Law

Georgia State Capitol Evacuated Over Bomb Threat Hoax, All-Clear Issued

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Georgia State Capitol Evacuated Over Bomb Threat Hoax, All-Clear Issued

On Wednesday, the Georgia State Capitol was thrown into a state of high alert following a bomb threat received via email. The threat, later determined to be a hoax, led to the immediate evacuation and an intensive search of the premises by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The GSP’s swift response ensured the safety of the Capitol and its occupants, and normal operations were able to resume once the all-clear was given.

A Hoax Email and a Prompt Response

The Capitol’s opening was delayed on Wednesday morning after a state employee received a hoax email alleging a bomb threat. This prompted an immediate response from the GSP.

A search was conducted, and following an extensive sweep of the premises, the all-clear was issued. The Capitol was then reopened, with normal operations resuming shortly thereafter.

Public Announcement from High-Ranking Official

Gabriel Sterling, a high-ranking official in the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, played a crucial role in communicating with the public during this incident.

He took to social media to provide updates on the situation, initially advising people to avoid the area due to the alleged threat. Sterling later informed the public of the all-clear, allowing activities within the Capitol to return to normal.

Temporary Disruption, No Actual Threat

While the incident caused a temporary disruption, it was determined that there was no actual threat to the Capitol or its occupants. The prompt and efficient response from law enforcement ensured that the situation was handled effectively, minimizing the potential risk.

Despite the initial scare, the day ended with the reassurance that the Capitol remained a safe and secure place for its occupants and visitors.

0
Law Safety United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

