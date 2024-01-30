Georgia Senate Committee Approves Proposal for New City, Mulberry

Georgia's state Senate committee has taken a pivotal step towards the formation of a new city named Mulberry, nestled in the northeastern corner of Gwinnett County. The committee's approval of this proposal mirrors an identical plan presented in the House by State Representative Chuck Efstration. Should the proposal navigate its way through the legislative labyrinth, approximately 41,000 residents of the region will have the opportunity to cast their vote on the city's inception in a fall referendum.

Advocating Local Control

At the heart of Efstration's proposal is the endorsement of local control. The State Representative projects that the proposed city, free from the imposition of city property taxes, would generate an annual revenue exceeding $9 million. This financial potential stems from ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, and business licenses. Efstration's vision emphasizes the local community's autonomy, allowing the residents to shape the city according to their specific wants and needs.

A New Chapter for Residents

The proposal has sparked a surge of optimism among some residents. Steve Zheng, one such hopeful citizen, sees the formation of a new city as the beginning of a 'new chapter' for the region. The prospect of increased local power, combined with the region's distinctive governance structure, resonates with Zheng and like-minded residents. However, the proposal is not without its skeptics. Mike Rogers, for instance, remains vigilant, awaiting tangible outcomes before endorsing the change.

Next Steps in the Process

The proposal's journey is far from over. It now requires the nod of approval from the full Senate and the House. The ultimate decision, however, lies in the hands of the voters. Should the bill clear these legislative hurdles, residents within the proposed city's boundaries will have the opportunity to cast their decisive votes in the fall ballot. The culmination of this process could see the dawn of a new city, Mulberry, shaped by the community's aspirations and desires.