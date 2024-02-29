Georgia Mom Goes Viral for 'Upstage the Bride' Outfit at Son's Wedding

One mother of the groom took internet by storm with her extravagant wedding attire, adhering to her son's unique dress code. On February 12, Georgia-based comedian and mother Jodi Jones, popularly known as Jodi White on social media, showcased her stunning powder blue ball gown on TikTok, complete with silver detailing, white gloves, and a glittering tiara, in line with the wedding's playful dress code: 'Upstage the Bride'. Her video quickly captured the hearts of over two million viewers, becoming a viral sensation.

Wedding Day Extravaganza

The wedding of Geoffrey Jones and his partner João, held at their home in Jonesboro, Georgia, was anything but conventional. Inspired by their desire to have a fun and memorable day, they encouraged their guests to dress extravagantly. The couple, who met on Tinder three years prior, made sure their special day was a family affair, with even their chihuahuas playing a part as bridesmaids. The ceremony featured guests in tiaras, prom dresses, and even wedding dresses, embracing the couple's fashion-forward theme.

Outfit Changes and Fashion Statements

Not to be outdone by their guests, Geoffrey and João had four outfit changes throughout their wedding day. They started in grey and blue suits with a floral print, switched to black suits for the ceremony, and ended the evening in a pink satin blazer and a glittering sequined poncho, respectively. Each outfit change further emphasized their unique style and the day's festive atmosphere.

A Mother's Joy

Jodi White's decision to fully embrace the 'Upstage the Bride' theme not only made her an internet sensation but also highlighted the joy and love present at her son's wedding. Reflecting on the day, she expressed her happiness for Geoffrey and João's special bond and the fun, beautiful, and emotional celebration that brought their families and friends together. This wedding not only celebrated the love between Geoffrey and João but also showcased the power of family, friendship, and fashion in creating unforgettable memories.