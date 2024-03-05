Georgia Harris Takes Helm as Playworks Arizona's New Executive Director, Aims to Empower Youth Through Play

Georgia Harris steps into a pivotal role as the new executive director of Playworks Arizona, bringing with her a vision to revolutionize youth engagement through play. Announced by Playworks' Vice President of Field Operations, Kerryann Tomlinson, Harris's appointment is set to steer the nonprofit towards unprecedented growth and deeper community impact. With a storied history of nearly three decades, Playworks has cemented its status as a cornerstone in fostering healthy play and learning environments for children across the United States.

Revitalizing Youth Engagement Through Play

Under Georgia Harris's leadership, Playworks Arizona is poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact on youth development. With an impressive track record spanning over 20 years in education and nonprofit management, Harris is well-equipped to guide the organization into its next chapter. Playworks currently serves 600,000 youths in more than 1,300 locations, with the Arizona branch playing a crucial role in the organization's nationwide efforts to transform children's social and emotional health through play.

Building on a Legacy of Success

Since its inception in Oakland, California, Playworks has expanded to 15 locations across the country, including the Arizona branch established 11 years ago. The organization's mission to create a playground environment where every child can feel included, be active, and build valuable social and emotional skills has never been more relevant. Harris's vision for Playworks Arizona includes not only sustaining but also amplifying this mission, with plans to forge new partnerships and innovative play-based programs that cater to the evolving needs of today's youth.

A Future Focused on Play and Partnership

As Playworks Arizona welcomes Georgia Harris, expectations are high for the organization's potential to shape the future of youth development. With a focus on collaboration and community engagement, Harris aims to extend Playworks' reach, ensuring more children can experience the transformative power of play. Her extensive experience in building community partnerships will be instrumental in driving forward the nonprofit's goals, promising a brighter, more inclusive future for children across Arizona and beyond.

Georgia Harris's appointment as executive director of Playworks Arizona marks a significant milestone in the nonprofit's journey of empowering children through play. Her leadership is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective and renewed vigor to the organization's mission, setting the stage for a new era of impact and growth. As Playworks continues to champion the importance of play in children's physical, social, and emotional development, Harris's vision and expertise are poised to lead the way, inspiring communities to invest in the well-being of their youngest members.