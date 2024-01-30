Georgia Forms Committee to Investigate Allegations Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis

In an unprecedented move, the state of Georgia has formed an investigatory committee to probe allegations of misconduct involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The committee, established by a state Senate resolution and composed of six Republicans and three Democrats, is chaired by Senator Cowsert and vice-chaired by Senator Dolezal. The allegations against Willis range from prosecutorial misconduct to misuse of public funds, and an alleged unprofessional relationship with a special prosecutor she hired, Nathan Wade.

Allegations Stemming from Trump Indictments

Willis had previously issued multiple indictments accusing former President Donald Trump and his associates of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. This move has been widely debated along party lines, with Republicans denying that the measure is directly aimed at Willis, and Democrats opposing it, accusing Republicans of trying to protect Trump from an ongoing criminal prosecution.

The Committee's Jurisdiction and Powers

The committee is tasked with examining state laws and spending, but cannot directly sanction Willis. It, however, possesses the power to issue subpoenas and demand testimony under oath. This has raised concerns about oversight and accountability, with Democrats warning that it's targeted at disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Improper Romantic Relationship Allegations

A court filing by Michael Roman, a co-defendant in Trump's case, accuses Willis and Wade of having an improper romantic relationship and taking vacations funded by Wade's salary from the DA's office. Roman's attorney has requested the disqualification of both Willis and Wade from the case and the dismissal of charges against Roman. A hearing on these allegations is scheduled for February 15 before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.