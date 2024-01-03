Georgia DOT Selects Contractor for $189 Million Bridge-Raising Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has hired Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. as the chief contractor for a monumental $189 million project. The objective is to elevate the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah, Georgia, a pivotal access route to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest container port in the United States. This transformative exercise aims to accommodate a larger class of cargo ships by increasing the bridge’s clearance by up to 20 feet.

A Long-Awaited Upgrade

The Georgia Ports Authority has been lobbying for the bridge’s renovation or replacement for over half a decade. Their concern lies in the fact that the current clearance of 185 feet falls short of facilitating smooth passage for modern, larger cargo ships. Constructed in 1991, the bridge’s impending modification is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The project’s key tasks include the replacement and shortening of the bridge’s cables.

Minimal Disruption Expected

Although the project is extensive, the DOT believes that most of the work can be completed with little to no disruption to traffic flow. However, some temporary closures are anticipated. Kiewit Infrastructure South has been awarded $6.5 million for pre-construction services, with the total cost projected at $189 million.

Part of a Larger Plan

This project isn’t isolated. It forms part of a broader initiative by the Georgia Ports Authority, which is investing a staggering $1.9 billion to expand the port’s capacity. This follows a recent $973 million dredging of the Savannah River shipping channel, with further plans for dredging already in the pipeline. Alongside the bridge-raising project, the DOT is also considering a long-term replacement for the Talmadge Bridge or the construction of a tunnel, with costs potentially reaching $2 billion.

Controversy surrounds the bridge’s name, which honors former segregationist governor Eugene Talmadge. There have been calls for a name change. However, the power to alter the name rests with Georgia’s state legislature.