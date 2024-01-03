en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Georgia DOT Selects Contractor for $189 Million Bridge-Raising Project

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Georgia DOT Selects Contractor for $189 Million Bridge-Raising Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has hired Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. as the chief contractor for a monumental $189 million project. The objective is to elevate the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah, Georgia, a pivotal access route to the Port of Savannah, the fourth-busiest container port in the United States. This transformative exercise aims to accommodate a larger class of cargo ships by increasing the bridge’s clearance by up to 20 feet.

A Long-Awaited Upgrade

The Georgia Ports Authority has been lobbying for the bridge’s renovation or replacement for over half a decade. Their concern lies in the fact that the current clearance of 185 feet falls short of facilitating smooth passage for modern, larger cargo ships. Constructed in 1991, the bridge’s impending modification is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025. The project’s key tasks include the replacement and shortening of the bridge’s cables.

Minimal Disruption Expected

Although the project is extensive, the DOT believes that most of the work can be completed with little to no disruption to traffic flow. However, some temporary closures are anticipated. Kiewit Infrastructure South has been awarded $6.5 million for pre-construction services, with the total cost projected at $189 million.

Part of a Larger Plan

This project isn’t isolated. It forms part of a broader initiative by the Georgia Ports Authority, which is investing a staggering $1.9 billion to expand the port’s capacity. This follows a recent $973 million dredging of the Savannah River shipping channel, with further plans for dredging already in the pipeline. Alongside the bridge-raising project, the DOT is also considering a long-term replacement for the Talmadge Bridge or the construction of a tunnel, with costs potentially reaching $2 billion.

Controversy surrounds the bridge’s name, which honors former segregationist governor Eugene Talmadge. There have been calls for a name change. However, the power to alter the name rests with Georgia’s state legislature.

0
Transportation United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
15 seconds ago
Metro-North Announces Schedule Changes Due to Maintenance Work at Grand Central Station
On January 16, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is set to implement schedule adjustments on the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven line trains. These changes are a result of essential track and switch replacement work occurring at the Grand Central Station, undertaken by Metro-North crews. The maintenance work, expected to last until early spring, is
Metro-North Announces Schedule Changes Due to Maintenance Work at Grand Central Station
Wichita's Major Infrastructure Upgrade: A Temporary Road Closure Paves the Way
46 mins ago
Wichita's Major Infrastructure Upgrade: A Temporary Road Closure Paves the Way
Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike
46 mins ago
Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike
Tokyo Stabbing Incident: A Disturbing Attack on Public Safety
7 mins ago
Tokyo Stabbing Incident: A Disturbing Attack on Public Safety
Jeffersonville Police Department Eyes New $1.28M Mobile Command Center
16 mins ago
Jeffersonville Police Department Eyes New $1.28M Mobile Command Center
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
31 mins ago
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
Latest Headlines
World News
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
24 seconds
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
25 seconds
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
45 seconds
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
1 min
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
1 min
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
1 min
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
2 mins
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
3 mins
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app