Georgia Celebrates First Filipino-American Day, Honoring Community's Impact and Ties

On March 11, Georgia marked a significant moment in its cultural calendar with the inaugural Filipino-American Day at the state capitol. Orchestrated by State Representative Marvin Lim, House Resolution 1378 was passed, acknowledging the Filipino community's substantial contributions to Georgia's cultural diversity and economic vibrancy. Lim, who is of Filipino-American descent, highlighted the essential role of the U.S.-Philippines relationship in ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Historic Recognition and Civic Engagement

The day was a vibrant showcase of Filipino culture, with attendees donning traditional attire that sparked curiosity and admiration among onlookers. Natalie Ammons, a key proponent of the event, reflected on the importance of such recognition for Filipino Americans, emphasizing the opportunity it presents for civic engagement within the community. The event also provided an avenue for Filipinos in Georgia to interact directly with Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, further elevating their visibility and influence in the state.

Growing Influence and Political Power

Statistics from the non-profit Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote reveal that nearly 50,000 Filipinos reside in Georgia, a community whose voting power and civic participation have grown significantly. The period from 2010 to 2016 alone saw a 43 percent increase in eligible Asian voters in the state. Anna Mercado Sanchez, chairperson of the Philippine Independence Gala, voiced optimism about the Filipino community's recognition in Georgia, underlining its burgeoning role as a political force.

Looking Forward

The successful celebration of the first Filipino-American Day in Georgia's capitol is seen as just the beginning. Stakeholders like Ammons express hope that future events will draw even greater participation and recognition, further solidifying the Filipino-American community's presence and impact. With its roots now firmly planted, the celebration not only honors the contributions of Filipinos in Georgia but also sets the stage for continued advocacy and engagement in the broader socio-political landscape.