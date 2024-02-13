Georgia Business Owner Valerie Millsaps Triumphs Against White Supremacist's Online Attacks

Valerie Millsaps, a Georgia business owner, stood her ground against a white supremacist's vicious online attacks and won. The saga began when Michael David Weaver, a known extremist, posted negative Google reviews of Millsaps' Wall to Wall Frames, Inc. & Artist Boutique in retaliation for her rebuffing his antisemitic display.

Defending Her Turf

The incident occurred in 2021 when Millsaps spotted Weaver, also known as Michael Carothers, wielding an antisemitic sign near her shop. Incensed, she flipped him off. In response, Weaver rallied his followers to bombard her business with negative Google reviews, causing a significant drop in its rating and a slump in sales.

Countering Hate with Truth

Determined to fight back, Millsaps publicly exposed Weaver's white supremacist ties in her response to the Google reviews. She labeled him a neo-Nazi and a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Unwilling to let the truth stand, Weaver retaliated with a libel lawsuit against Millsaps.

Justice Prevails

However, the court of law sided with Millsaps. In a landmark ruling, the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Weaver's defamation claims. The court found that Millsaps' statements were substantially true and that Weaver had failed to meet the standard of actual malice required for a public figure in a defamation case.

The court's decision highlights the importance of standing up against hate and the power of truth in combating defamation. As we move forward in 2024, this case serves as a reminder that silence in the face of bigotry is not an option and that truth will always prevail.