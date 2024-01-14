en English
Social Issues

Georgia and Texas Lead in WalletHub’s 2024 Ranking of ‘States with Most Racial Progress’

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Georgia and Texas Lead in WalletHub’s 2024 Ranking of ‘States with Most Racial Progress’

Georgia and Texas have emerged as torchbearers in the march towards racial equality, according to WalletHub’s 2024 ranking of ‘States with the Most Racial Progress.’ This recognition, which coincides with the celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and precedes the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, underscores the strides made since the Civil Rights Movement. Notably, the report shows Georgia achieving a significant 32% reduction in the earnings gap between white and Black Americans since 1979.

A Reflection of Increasing Diversity

The timing of the ranking is noteworthy, given the increasing diversity in the U.S. population and electorate. It mirrors the demographic shifts and the consequent changes in the socio-political landscape. However, the report has drawn criticism for its exclusive focus on the disparities between white and Black residents, neglecting the consideration of other significant non-white ethnic or racial groups such as Latinos, Native Americans, or Asian Americans.

Methodology and Critiques

WalletHub’s methodology involved evaluating the disparities between Black and white residents across four dimensions: Employment & Wealth, Education, Social & Civic Engagement, and Health. Despite its limitations, the ranking is seen as a measure of the advancements made since the Civil Rights Movement. However, it also serves as a stark reminder of the significant disparities that existed in the 1960s and the journey that lies ahead.

Notable Achievements and Lingering Disparities

Further into the report, other states also showed notable achievements. Alaska stood out with the lowest gap in unemployment rates, while Hawaii displayed the smallest disparity in poverty rates between white and Black residents. However, the data also underscored the persistent inequalities, with Alabama recording a high poverty rate among Latinos at 27.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This highlights the need for a broader, more inclusive approach to evaluating racial progress.

Social Issues United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

