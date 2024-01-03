George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition

In a landmark decision, George Washington University (GW) has agreed to a $5.4 million class-action settlement over its abrupt transition to online classes during the Spring 2020 semester amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement, which recently received preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, comes in the wake of allegations that the university breached its duty by failing to refund or reimburse students for the sudden alteration in course delivery methods.

Details of the Settlement

The lawsuit, initially filed by Mark Shaffer, a parent, in 2020, asserted that GW did not deliver on its promise of in-person learning, thereby devaluing the tuition paid by students. Although the lawsuit was dismissed in March 2021, this dismissal was subsequently overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in March 2022.

As part of the agreed settlement, four plaintiffs will receive up to $10,000 each. The remainder of the fund will be used for tuition refunds for students affected by the transition to online classes and to cover attorney fees. Eligible students can expect to receive approximately $193 each. It is important to note that the settlement does not indicate an admission of wrongdoing by GW.

University’s Response and Next Steps

In a statement, GW spokesperson Julia Metjian indicated that the university transitioned quickly to remote learning during the pandemic. She also confirmed the preliminary approval of the settlement. The administration of the settlement, including notification and payment disbursement, will be handled by Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

Notices about the settlement will be published in the New York Times and the Washington Post. Eligible students have until March 9 to object to the settlement or request exclusion from the class action. The final approval hearing is slated for April 2, and attorney fees will not exceed one-third of the settlement fund.