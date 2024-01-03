en English
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition

In a landmark decision, George Washington University (GW) has agreed to a $5.4 million class-action settlement over its abrupt transition to online classes during the Spring 2020 semester amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement, which recently received preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, comes in the wake of allegations that the university breached its duty by failing to refund or reimburse students for the sudden alteration in course delivery methods.

Details of the Settlement

The lawsuit, initially filed by Mark Shaffer, a parent, in 2020, asserted that GW did not deliver on its promise of in-person learning, thereby devaluing the tuition paid by students. Although the lawsuit was dismissed in March 2021, this dismissal was subsequently overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in March 2022.

As part of the agreed settlement, four plaintiffs will receive up to $10,000 each. The remainder of the fund will be used for tuition refunds for students affected by the transition to online classes and to cover attorney fees. Eligible students can expect to receive approximately $193 each. It is important to note that the settlement does not indicate an admission of wrongdoing by GW.

University’s Response and Next Steps

In a statement, GW spokesperson Julia Metjian indicated that the university transitioned quickly to remote learning during the pandemic. She also confirmed the preliminary approval of the settlement. The administration of the settlement, including notification and payment disbursement, will be handled by Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

Notices about the settlement will be published in the New York Times and the Washington Post. Eligible students have until March 9 to object to the settlement or request exclusion from the class action. The final approval hearing is slated for April 2, and attorney fees will not exceed one-third of the settlement fund.

Education United States
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

