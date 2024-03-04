George Mason University Dance Gala 2024: A Fusion of Historic and Contemporary Choreography

George Mason University's School of Dance is set to dazzle audiences with a rich tapestry of dance works spanning the evolution of modern choreography at its Gala Concert on March 22 and 23, 2024. This year's event stands out for its eclectic mix of performances, featuring pieces by dance luminaries Kyle Abraham, Rena Butler, Martha Graham, and Susan Shields.

Eclectic Choreography on Display

The 2024 Mason School of Dance Gala Concert promises an unparalleled exhibition of dance, showcasing students in four distinctive works that bridge the gap between the early days of modern dance and contemporary perspectives. Kyle Abraham's Drive, a piece infused with memories of dance clubs, reflects his personal journey from Pittsburgh's club scene to the professional dance world. Rena Butler's This, That, and the Third, explores otherness and code-switching through powerful solos and duets, premiered by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in 2019. Martha Graham's historic Steps in the Street, a response to the rise of fascism in Europe, showcases the tragedy and isolation of war through dance. Lastly, Susan Shields' Visions and Miracles is a vibrant celebration of music and dance, symbolizing the journey of emerging performers.

Connecting Past and Future

Karen Reedy, Director of the Mason School of Dance, emphasizes the importance of connecting students with established dance artists to foster growth from students to artists. This year's Gala not only highlights the school's dedication to professional development but also its commitment to celebrating diverse choreographic voices. The inclusion of works by both historic and current choreographers underscores Mason's role in shaping the future of dance while honoring its past.

Supporting the Next Generation

The Mason Dance Fête, scheduled for March 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the deLaski Performing Arts Building, offers an intimate glimpse into the hard work and creativity of Mason's School of Dance faculty and students. This benefit event features open studio demonstrations, a food-and-drink reception, and all net proceeds go toward student scholarship funds. Co-chaired by Kimberly K. Eby and Julia G. Morelli, with Platinum Sponsors Dr. Peter N. Stearns and Ms. Donna L. Kidd, the Fête exemplifies the community's support for nurturing young talent.

As the curtains prepare to rise on the 2024 Mason School of Dance Gala Concert, audiences are invited to witness a seamless blend of historical significance and contemporary innovation in dance. This event not only showcases the technical prowess and artistic expression of Mason's dance students but also serves as a vibrant reminder of the enduring power of dance to connect, communicate, and captivate. Through its celebration of diverse choreographic voices, the Gala Concert stands as a testament to the ongoing evolution of dance as an art form, inviting reflection on its rich history and exciting future.