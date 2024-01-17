Genpak Unveils PFAS-Free, Eco-Friendly HarvestFiber Product Line

Genpak, a leader in the foodservice packaging industry, has rolled out a significant expansion and update to its HarvestFiber product line. The new offerings in the HarvestFiber line are a demonstration of Genpak's commitment to environmental sustainability, featuring food containers and tableware devoid of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of chemicals known for their potential adverse impact on the environment and human health.

Advertisment

A Step Towards Sustainable Packaging

The updated HarvestFiber line includes a diverse range of products like hinged containers, trays, and other tableware items that cater to both hot and cold food. These products are designed to meet the diverse needs of various foodservice operations, from fast-casual restaurants to convenience stores, balancing both convenience and sustainability. Outfitted with microwaveable attributes, these products made from renewable fibers underscore Genpak's commitment to providing versatile and eco-friendly food packaging solutions.

Regulation Compliant and Eco-Friendly

Advertisment

In addition to their sustainability features, the new HarvestFiber products are BPI Certified Commercially Compostable and USDA BioPreferred. These certifications not only ensure compliance with the increasing regulations against PFAS but also cater to the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions in the food industry. With these updates, Genpak is positioning its HarvestFiber line as a viable choice for restaurants and other foodservice operations looking for sustainable packaging options.

Continuing the Legacy of Innovation

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Genpak has been serving a wide range of clients across North America for over five decades. The company's commitment to innovation, customer service, and creating adaptable food packaging solutions is evident in the updated HarvestFiber line. By taking into account the changing needs of the foodservice sector and rising environmental concerns, Genpak continues to uphold its legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction.