Genpact and Advantage Solutions Join Forces to Revolutionize Consumer Goods Industry with AI and Digital Transformations

In a strategic move, Genpact, a global titan in professional services, has inked a multi-year deal with Advantage Solutions, a front-runner in providing sales and marketing services to the consumer goods industry. The partnership, seen as a blend of Genpact's prowess in process, domain, and technology with Advantage Solutions' in-depth industry knowledge, aims to deliver competitive advantages to global consumer goods companies.

Creating a New Technology Platform

The collaboration will birth a new enterprise-wide technology platform incorporating industry-leading platforms such as Salesforce Order Management, Esker, HighRadius, and Genpact's proprietary digital business platform, Genpact Cora. These platforms are anticipated to usher in AI-enabled and experience-led digital transformation capabilities, thereby scaling commerce operations and facilitating intelligent, swift business decisions.

Streamlining Processes and Reducing Expenses

Genpact will spearhead the implementation of this suite of platforms, with the objective of streamlining processes, cutting down expenses, and boosting collaboration and efficiency across organizations. The tailor-made digital platform will automate a multitude of back-office processes for Advantage, including order-to-cash services, contract management, and data synchronization, aiming to enhance speed and precision in client support.

Transforming the Consumer Goods-Retail Ecosystem

Genpact's AI-first approach, coupled with its emphasis on technology partnerships, is strategically designed to transform Advantage Solutions' consumer goods-retail ecosystem. The alliance is also being hailed for its potential to deliver enhanced services to clients without disruption and to drive efficiencies that allow for reinvestment in core capabilities, thereby fueling accelerated growth. Matt DeTroia from Salesforce has lauded the ongoing collaboration with Genpact, underscoring its ability to deliver high-impact solutions.