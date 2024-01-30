'Genius: MLK/X' Cast Honors Late Co-Star Ron Cephas Jones at Premiere

The yellow carpet at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles bore a somber hue as the cast of 'Genius: MLK/X' paid an emotional tribute to their late co-star Ron Cephas Jones, during the series premiere. The 66-year-old Emmy award-winning actor succumbed to a pulmonary disease, a battle he was silently fighting during the filming of the biographical anthology series.

Remembering a 'Genius'

Cast members, including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Aaron Pierre, Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson, remembered Jones for his kindness, commitment, and resilience. Harrison Jr., who steps into the shoes of Martin Luther King Jr. in the series, admired Jones's acting prowess and his ability to transform, despite not having worked with him directly in the series.

Jayme Lawson, who essays the role of Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X's wife, highlighted Jones's capability to maintain joy and provide inspiration, even amidst his personal struggles. For Weruche Opia, who brings to life Coretta Scott King, it was an honor to be part of one of Jones's last projects.

Homage from Production

Crystle Roberson, the producer and co-director of 'Genius: MLK/X', commended Jones's meticulous approach to acting, describing him as a true 'genius'. She further expressed her gratitude for his memorable contribution to the series, stating that his portrayal will leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Tackling Historical Giants

Aaron Pierre, who grapples with the complex character of Malcolm X, shared his fears and the pressure of representing such historical figures on screen. However, he was drawn to the project to portray his hero authentically. He further emphasized the common objectives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, despite their seemingly different perspectives on civil rights.

The series, 'Genius: MLK/X', which follows the intertwined lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, is the fourth installment of the acclaimed 'Genius' anthology series, following previous seasons focused on Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. The series is set to premiere with a double bill on February 1, at 9pm on National Geographic.