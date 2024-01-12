Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion

Genius Group Limited, identified by the ticker symbol GNS on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced the pricing of a public offering of its ordinary shares along with Series 2024-A and Series 2024-C warrants. The offering comprises 23,571,429 ordinary shares or pre-funded warrants, each priced at $0.35.

Details of the Offering

The Series 2024-A Warrants have an exercise price of $0.35 per share and are exercisable for five years from issuance. The Series 2024-C Warrants, similarly priced at $0.35 per share, can be exercised for 18 months from issuance.

Expected Closing and Proceeds

The expected closing date for the offering is around January 17, 2024, subject to standard closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acts as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Genius Group anticipates raising approximately $8.25 million before expenses.

Conversion of Outstanding Loan

The anticipated proceeds include a $1 million conversion of an outstanding loan by CEO Roger Hamilton into the securities offered.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes such as working capital, operating expenses, and debt repayment. The funds will also support acquisitions as Genius Group Limited continues to expand its global footprint in the edtech and education sector, serving over 4 million students across 200 countries.