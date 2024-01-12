en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion

Genius Group Limited, identified by the ticker symbol GNS on the New York Stock Exchange, has announced the pricing of a public offering of its ordinary shares along with Series 2024-A and Series 2024-C warrants. The offering comprises 23,571,429 ordinary shares or pre-funded warrants, each priced at $0.35.

Details of the Offering

The Series 2024-A Warrants have an exercise price of $0.35 per share and are exercisable for five years from issuance. The Series 2024-C Warrants, similarly priced at $0.35 per share, can be exercised for 18 months from issuance.

Expected Closing and Proceeds

The expected closing date for the offering is around January 17, 2024, subject to standard closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acts as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Genius Group anticipates raising approximately $8.25 million before expenses.

Conversion of Outstanding Loan

The anticipated proceeds include a $1 million conversion of an outstanding loan by CEO Roger Hamilton into the securities offered.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes such as working capital, operating expenses, and debt repayment. The funds will also support acquisitions as Genius Group Limited continues to expand its global footprint in the edtech and education sector, serving over 4 million students across 200 countries.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
In an era marked by economic turbulence, the financial health of companies has become the focal point of market analyses. A case in point is Synthomer, a London Stock Exchange-listed entity (LON:SYNTS), which recently drew attention due to an over 80% decline in its shares over the past year. Berenberg, a German bank, has offered
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
3 mins ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
3 mins ago
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
2 mins ago
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
Raymond James' Report: 2023 Trends in Government Contracting and Defense Sector M&A
2 mins ago
Raymond James' Report: 2023 Trends in Government Contracting and Defense Sector M&A
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
2 mins ago
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
40 seconds
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
47 seconds
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
1 min
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
1 min
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
2 mins
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
2 mins
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
2 mins
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
2 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
23 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
30 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app