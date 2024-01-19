Geneva Area City Schools Board: New Treasurer Search and Public Concerns

The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education convened on a Wednesday night, deliberating on the search for a new treasurer. The board received an update on the ongoing search, as the incumbent treasurer is set to retire this summer. Four prospective candidates have submitted their applications, with the expectation of more to apply before the January 26 deadline. The board is confident in securing qualified candidates for the position.

Challenges in Filling Treasurer Positions

Adding to the discussion, Todd Puster, a representative from the consultancy firm K-12 Consulting, highlighted the difficulties in filling treasurer positions within the state of Ohio. He informed the board that the current applicants are from outside Ashtabula County, but he anticipates local candidates to join the applicant pool later in the process. In Ohio, the position of a school treasurer requires a license, with approximately 1,000 individuals holding such qualifications across the state.

Board Recognizes Staff Contributions and Strategic Plan Progress

During the meeting, the board took time to recognize board members and staff for their significant contributions. They also provided updates on the district's strategic plan, which spans various areas such as finance, technology, student success, and facilities. The board approved an insurance renewal, marking another significant point of the meeting.

Public Concerns Raised

Notwithstanding the progress, the meeting was not without public concerns. Issues were raised about a recent assault incident involving a child at a district school. Furthermore, concerns were expressed over the treatment of applicants for a vacant board member position. These concerns underscore the complex challenges that the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education faces while striving to serve its community effectively.