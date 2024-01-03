Genetically Engineered Seeds Dominate U.S. Agriculture Sector

The U.S. agriculture sector has witnessed a dominant shift towards the use of genetically engineered (GE) seeds, as revealed by the latest USDA’s Economic Research Service report. A swift rise in adoption rates since their commercial introduction in 1996 has resulted in a major transformation of the field crops landscape in the United States. Today, the prevalence of GE seeds is so high that over 90 percent of corn, cotton, and soybean crops are planted using seeds with at least one GE trait.

Evolution of Genetically Engineered Crops

By 2008, just over a decade since the commercial introduction of these seeds, more than half of the acreage for corn, cotton, and soybeans was already planted with seeds possessing at least one GE trait. The rapid adoption of this agricultural technology can be attributed to its promise of increased crop yields and resilience. The primary GE traits that have been developed for crops include herbicide tolerance and insect resistance, offering a significant advantage over traditional crop varieties.

Dominance of Major Players

The seed industry in the United States has seen a significant consolidation over the past few decades. Today, two companies, Corteva and Bayer, account for more than half of the U.S. retail seed sales of corn, soybeans, and cotton, playing a critical role in shaping the country’s agricultural landscape. This concentration of power has seen R&D spending on crop improvement by the seven largest seed companies soar from less than $2 billion in 1990 to over $6.5 billion by 2021.

Expanding Traits of Genetically Engineered Seeds

While the initial focus of GE seeds was on herbicide tolerance and insect resistance, the technology has evolved to include a broader range of traits. Today, GE seeds have been engineered to exhibit resistance to viruses, fungi, and drought, as well as enhanced nutritional content like increased protein, oil, or vitamin levels. These seeds are not limited to corn, cotton, and soybeans. They have also found their way into alfalfa, canola, and sugar beet production. However, the vast majority of GE crop acres remain dedicated to the big three: corn, cotton, and soybeans.