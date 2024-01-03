General Motors Reports Best Sales Year Since 2019 Despite EV Challenges

General Motors (GM) has reported a significant rise in U.S. vehicle sales for 2023, posting an increase of 14.1% from the previous year. This performance marks GM’s best sales year since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing supply chain issues began to impact the auto industry. With approximately 2.6 million vehicles sold, GM’s sales surge was led by substantial increases in its Buick and Chevrolet brands.

Key Factors Behind GM’s Sales Boost

The automaker’s sales hike was propelled by a remarkable 61% increase in its Buick brand and a 13.1% rise for its Chevrolet brand. Furthermore, GMC and Cadillac brands also saw their sales figures climb, each recording an improvement of around 9%. The company’s triumphant sales year was largely driven by strong demand for SUVs and pickup trucks, despite the disruptions caused by a 46-day United Auto Workers strike.

Challenges in the EV Sector

However, not all areas of GM’s operations enjoyed such positive results. The sales figures for GM’s all-electric vehicles (EVs) fell short of expectations, totaling a mere 75,883 units. This number accounts for just 2.9% of the company’s total sales for the year. The majority of these sales came from Chevrolet Bolt models, which GM has since discontinued. This shortfall was due in part to production issues with battery module assembly, which impacted GM’s ability to scale up production of its newer “Ultium” EVs.

GM’s Response and Market Outlook

In response to these challenges, GM has announced plans to offer $7,500 in incentives on models that no longer qualify for federal tax credits. This move comes in response to new, stricter requirements for vehicle and battery assembly and materials that took effect on January 1. Looking to the future, the auto industry as a whole is expected to continue recovering from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. While sales figures vary across different automakers, Edmunds projects industrywide sales to reach 15.5 million in 2023, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year. In its own projections, GM is optimistic, anticipating that total U.S. industry sales will hit 16 million in 2024, the highest figure since 2019.