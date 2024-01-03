en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike

Despite a significant strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that lasted from September 15 to October 30, 2023, which targeted specific assembly plants and affected a dozen vehicle models, General Motors (GM) experienced a slight increase of 0.3% in U.S. vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to 625,176 units. This marginal growth, however, was not uniform across all GM brands. While Buick sales surged by an impressive 56.6% to 42,162 units, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands witnessed a decline, with Chevrolet sales dipping by 0.3% to 412,176 units, Cadillac sales dropping 7% to 36,378 units, and GMC sales falling 6.5% to 134,296 units.

The Impact of the UAW Strike

The UAW strike, which targeted specific assembly plants, had a significant impact on GM’s sales in the fourth quarter. Sales of the dozen models built at the affected plants saw a steep decline of 27.5%, while models built at other plants experienced a 14% increase in sales when compared to the previous year. The strike’s impact was also evident in the sales of GM’s primary pickups, the Chevy Silverado, and the GMC Sierra. Despite not being directly affected by the strike, their sales only grew by 3% in the fourth quarter, a sharp decrease from the 14% growth in the first nine months of the year.

Yearly Performance and Electric Vehicle Sales

Despite the near-flat fourth-quarter sales, GM’s sales for the entirety of 2023 were up 14.1% to 2,594,698 units, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. This performance solidified GM’s position as the top US automaker, with Toyota trailing in second place with 2.2 million vehicles sold. A noteworthy aspect of GM’s performance in 2023 was the sharp rise in its total electric vehicle sales, which neared 76,000 units. This figure includes the new EVs built off GM’s Ultium propulsion system, despite difficulties in manufacturing battery cell modules for these vehicles.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, GM remains optimistic about the future. The company anticipates strong industry sales in 2024 and aims to increase its BEV sales in North America to 1 million annually by 2025. However, the ramp-up of Ultium EVs could pose a challenge, as evidenced by the sales of the Ultium EV lineup, consisting of five models, which only sold 6,918 units in Q4 2023. Nonetheless, GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, has expressed plans to better deliver EVs in the coming year. With the supply of parts, particularly computer chips, starting to improve, GM may well be poised for a robust performance in 2024.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 min ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
16 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
18 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
8 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
9 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
9 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Hockey Team Triumphs Over Los Angeles: A Masterclass in Defense and Determination
49 seconds
Hockey Team Triumphs Over Los Angeles: A Masterclass in Defense and Determination
Minnesota Confirmed as Host for 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship
58 seconds
Minnesota Confirmed as Host for 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
1 min
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
1 min
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
2 mins
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
3 mins
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
3 mins
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
4 mins
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
4 mins
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
18 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app