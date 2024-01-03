General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike

Despite a significant strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that lasted from September 15 to October 30, 2023, which targeted specific assembly plants and affected a dozen vehicle models, General Motors (GM) experienced a slight increase of 0.3% in U.S. vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to 625,176 units. This marginal growth, however, was not uniform across all GM brands. While Buick sales surged by an impressive 56.6% to 42,162 units, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands witnessed a decline, with Chevrolet sales dipping by 0.3% to 412,176 units, Cadillac sales dropping 7% to 36,378 units, and GMC sales falling 6.5% to 134,296 units.

The Impact of the UAW Strike

The UAW strike, which targeted specific assembly plants, had a significant impact on GM’s sales in the fourth quarter. Sales of the dozen models built at the affected plants saw a steep decline of 27.5%, while models built at other plants experienced a 14% increase in sales when compared to the previous year. The strike’s impact was also evident in the sales of GM’s primary pickups, the Chevy Silverado, and the GMC Sierra. Despite not being directly affected by the strike, their sales only grew by 3% in the fourth quarter, a sharp decrease from the 14% growth in the first nine months of the year.

Yearly Performance and Electric Vehicle Sales

Despite the near-flat fourth-quarter sales, GM’s sales for the entirety of 2023 were up 14.1% to 2,594,698 units, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. This performance solidified GM’s position as the top US automaker, with Toyota trailing in second place with 2.2 million vehicles sold. A noteworthy aspect of GM’s performance in 2023 was the sharp rise in its total electric vehicle sales, which neared 76,000 units. This figure includes the new EVs built off GM’s Ultium propulsion system, despite difficulties in manufacturing battery cell modules for these vehicles.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, GM remains optimistic about the future. The company anticipates strong industry sales in 2024 and aims to increase its BEV sales in North America to 1 million annually by 2025. However, the ramp-up of Ultium EVs could pose a challenge, as evidenced by the sales of the Ultium EV lineup, consisting of five models, which only sold 6,918 units in Q4 2023. Nonetheless, GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, has expressed plans to better deliver EVs in the coming year. With the supply of parts, particularly computer chips, starting to improve, GM may well be poised for a robust performance in 2024.