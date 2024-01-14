en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

General Motors’ Electric Chevrolet Blazer: An Early Adopter’s Dilemma

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
General Motors’ Electric Chevrolet Blazer: An Early Adopter’s Dilemma

James Hattin, an early adopter of the electric Chevrolet Blazer manufactured by General Motors, has had a frustrating encounter with the heralded vehicle. Initially enamored by the cutting-edge SUV, Hattin’s journey turned sour during a drive from the mountains to his Burbank, California home when he and his wife became acutely aware of unusual clicking noises emanating from the dashboard.

Unforeseen Complications

This was just the beginning of the saga. The vehicle’s cruise control subsequently failed, leaving the couple perplexed. A few days later, in an alarming turn of events, the car’s screens went blank, rendering this modern marvel inoperable right in Hattin’s driveway. The series of technical failures experienced by Hattin raises red flags about the reliability of General Motors’ new electric vehicle offering.

Early Adopter’s Nightmare

Hattin’s experience is not a standalone case. Several early owners and testers of the Chevrolet Blazer EV have reported encountering multiple glitches, error codes, and other technical issues. Even more concerning, the manufacturer, General Motors, issued a nationwide stop-sale order for the vehicle.

Awaiting Resolution

General Motors is currently working on a software fix to address these problems. The company expects to resume deliveries once the issue is resolved. However, these complications highlight the potential pitfalls of early adoption of new technology, and are an important reminder of the hurdles yet to be overcome in the transition to electric vehicles. With a growing spotlight on EVs, General Motors will need to address these issues promptly to maintain consumer confidence in its electric vehicle offerings.

0
Automotive United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
56 seconds ago
Technical Glitches Plague Electric Chevrolet Blazer: An Early Adopter's Tale
James Hattin, a pioneer in adopting the electric Chevrolet Blazer, encountered a series of challenges with his vehicle. From strange noises to cruise control failure, and screens turning unresponsive leading to the car’s failure to start, Hattin’s experience underscores the growing pains of the automobile industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs). General Motors Halts Blazer
Technical Glitches Plague Electric Chevrolet Blazer: An Early Adopter's Tale
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
7 hours ago
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
8 hours ago
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
Humanitarian Crisis and Supercar Preview: A Stark Contrast in News Coverage
1 hour ago
Humanitarian Crisis and Supercar Preview: A Stark Contrast in News Coverage
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
2 hours ago
BYD in Talks with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium for Potential Collaboration
BYD in Talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium to Secure Vital EV Battery Ingredient
4 hours ago
BYD in Talks with Brazil's Sigma Lithium to Secure Vital EV Battery Ingredient
Latest Headlines
World News
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
48 seconds
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
3 mins
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
3 mins
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
3 mins
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
4 mins
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
5 mins
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
6 mins
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
8 mins
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
8 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app