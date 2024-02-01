General Atomics Successfully Tests 3D-Printed Air-Launched Effects Vehicle

In a significant stride forward for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems successfully launched an Advanced Air-Launched Effects (A2LE) platform from an MQ-20 Avenger unmanned system. This breakthrough, unveiled on November 28 at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, showcased a new air-launched effects platform that was entirely 3-D printed, a collaboration with Divergent Technologies, Inc.

Additive Manufacturing: A Game-Changer

This demonstration of the A2LE has revealed the vast potential of additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, in creating efficiencies in the design process. The A2LE vehicle was designed and built using Divergent Technologies' DAPSTM, which was highlighted for its potential in enabling rapid, low-cost manufacturing. This innovation in manufacturing processes aims to reduce costs and accelerate production for future UAV systems, thereby revolutionizing the industry.

A Network of Advanced Systems

The A2LE is part of a broader strategy to establish a network of similar systems for various military functions such as surveillance, attack, and communication. For about five years, the U.S. Army has been exploring similar launched effects and is contemplating multiple sizes for these systems. This effort is part of a 'family of systems' approach to UAV technology, offering a range of solutions for different military missions.

Future of Air-Launched Effects Platforms

General Atomics is not stopping at the A2LE. The company is also developing other air-launched effects platforms such as Eaglet, Sparrowhawk, and LongShot, each with unique capabilities and intended uses. These advancements are seen as significant steps towards future air-launched swarms that could potentially revolutionize the way military missions are conducted.