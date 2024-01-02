en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Gen. Jim Slife Takes on Role as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Gen. Jim Slife Takes on Role as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

In an event marking a significant transition, Gen. Jim Slife officially assumes the role of vice chief of staff for the Air Force. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place on December 29 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, signaled the end of a period that saw the top two Air Force leadership positions without Senate-confirmed officers.

A Hold Lifted, A Transition Finalized

Gen. Slife’s promotion to four-star general was on hold due to a blockade on military nominations by Senator Tommy Tuberville. The hold was finally lifted on December 19, paving the way for Slife’s ascension. Known for his commitment to continuous improvement and strategic thinking, Gen. Slife has been praised for his innovative approach. However, he has also faced some criticism for potentially undermining military readiness in his quest for change.

The Challenges Ahead

As vice chief, Gen. Slife has a plethora of challenges to address. These include tackling recruitment issues, implementing deployment reforms, and countering digital threats. He will be working in tandem with Gen. David Allvin, the newly appointed boss of the Air Force. Slife will also play a key role in major acquisition programs, which form a part of the Air Force’s extensive modernization efforts.

A Shift in Leadership Style

Bringing a non-fighter background into the leadership team, Slife, a career special operations pilot, represents a notable shift from the past decade. He previously served as deputy chief for operations, and his unique background is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the leadership team. With the Air Force at a critical juncture, his strategic thinking and innovative mindset could well be the catalyst for transformation.

0
Military United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navy Invests $34 Million in Bath Iron Works to Boost Shipbuilding Capabilities

By Salman Khan

Heroic Marine Reinforces Sense of Family Within the Corps

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Russian City of Belgorod Hit By Multiple Explosions Amidst Growing Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Balancing Tradition and Modernization: The Longevity of U.S. Military Equipment

By BNN Correspondents

David Goda: The Unseen Battle of a Vietnam War Veteran ...
@Military · 46 mins
David Goda: The Unseen Battle of a Vietnam War Veteran ...
heart comment 0
Military Families Sue Corvias Over Substandard Housing Conditions

By Quadri Adejumo

Military Families Sue Corvias Over Substandard Housing Conditions
U.S. Army Announces New Warrant Officer Career Field to Enhance Recruitment Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Army Announces New Warrant Officer Career Field to Enhance Recruitment Strategy
Indian Government Reinforces Military Presence in Jammu and Kashmir with Armado ALSVs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Reinforces Military Presence in Jammu and Kashmir with Armado ALSVs
Emotional Reunion: Military Father Surprises Son at School

By Rizwan Shah

Emotional Reunion: Military Father Surprises Son at School
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
22 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
44 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
1 min
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
1 min
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
1 min
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
1 min
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
2 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app