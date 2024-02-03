Gen Digital Inc's Consistent Growth Marks 18th Consecutive Quarter

Gen Digital Inc has marked its 18th consecutive quarter of growth in its Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Call. The key revelations were made by the company's top executives including CEO Vincent Pilette, CFO Natalie Derse, and Head of Investor Relations Jason Starr.

Cybersecurity Leads the Growth Spurt

Gen Digital reported a surge in cybersafety bookings, which increased to $1 billion, a 4% hike. Cybersafety revenue also saw an uptick of 3%. The company added a considerable 330,000 subscribers sequentially bringing the total to a record 38.9 million direct customers.

Effective Fiscal Discipline

The company demonstrated a robust fiscal discipline increasing its operating margin by 80 basis points sequentially and nearly 7 full points since the Avast merger. This led to a 10% expansion in earnings per share (EPS). Gen Digital's long-term goals of accelerating revenue to mid-single digits, growing EPS by 12 to 15%, and reducing leverage to less than 3x EBITDA by 2027 were reiterated.

Strategies for Future Growth

The company is looking at international subscriber growth, partnerships, and improving overall retention to 80% as key strategies to achieve these goals. Q3 witnessed double-digit growth in direct acquisition channels across all three regions and strong traction for mobile solutions in emerging markets. However, the overall reported ARPU slightly declined sequentially due to a shifting mix of customer cohorts. Gen Digital is continuing to invest in higher-growth markets and channels.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and AI technology, Gen Digital said it is looking to stay ahead of sophisticated online threats by enhancing their product portfolio. The company is aware of the risks and uncertainties involved in its forward-looking statements and acknowledges that actual results may differ from current expectations.