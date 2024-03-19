Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon Celebrate 'Thelma & Louise' Legacy at 90s Con 2024

It was a momentous reunion at 90s Con 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut, as Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon came together to reflect on the lasting impact of Thelma & Louise. The iconic film, directed by Ridley Scott, not only marked a pivotal point in their careers but also became a cultural touchstone for feminist empowerment. "It changed my life," Davis admitted, revealing how the film directed her path in unexpected and meaningful ways.

Advertisment

A Film That Redefined Careers and Perspectives

The 1991 release of Thelma & Louise was a watershed moment for Davis and Sarandon, offering them roles that were groundbreaking in their depth and complexity. Through the journey of their characters, the film explored themes of freedom, rebellion, and sisterhood, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. Davis shared that prior to this film, interactions with fans were predictable; however, the response to Thelma & Louise was profoundly different, sparking conversations about the film's influence and the number of times it had been viewed. The film's critical acclaim was underscored by its five Academy Award nominations, including Best Director for Scott and Best Actress for both Sarandon and Davis, with the screenplay by Callie Khouri winning Best Original Screenplay.

Breaking New Ground Together

Advertisment

Despite their established careers, Davis and Sarandon had not met before working on Thelma & Louise. Their collaboration, however, quickly turned into a powerful partnership, influencing not just the film but their personal views on female representation in media. Davis recounted their first script meeting with Scott, where Sarandon's assertiveness in shaping their characters' dialogue left a lasting impression. This experience, according to Davis, introduced her to a world where women did not apologize for their opinions, a realization that would inspire her own advocacy for gender parity in media through the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Legacies Beyond the Screen

Since Thelma & Louise, both Davis and Sarandon have continued to champion women's voices and stories in the film industry and beyond. Davis, in particular, has been recognized for her efforts with an honorary Oscar in 2019. Her simple yet effective advice to creators — to consider gender balance and diversity in their projects by reimagining characters' genders — has contributed to increasing the presence of female characters in media. The reunion at 90s Con not only celebrated the film's enduring legacy but also highlighted the significant strides both actors have made in advocating for equality and representation in Hollywood.

The reunion of Davis and Sarandon at 90s Con 2024 served as a poignant reminder of Thelma & Louise's impact not only on their careers but on the cultural landscape. The film's legacy, coupled with Davis and Sarandon's continued advocacy, underscores the ongoing journey towards gender parity and diversity in media. As audiences revisit the iconic film, its themes and the discussions it sparks remain as relevant and powerful as ever, inspiring new generations to challenge and redefine the narratives presented to them.