GECAMINES-JOGMEC MOU: A Leap Forward for Global Mineral Supply Chains

The United States, currently leading the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), has announced a significant progression in the realm of global mineral supply chains. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between two major entities of the mining industry: the Democratic Republic of the Congo's LA GENERALE DES CARRIERES ET DES MINES (GECAMINES) and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC). This partnership underscores a commitment to collaboration in mineral exploration, production, and processing.

Strengthening the Lobito Corridor

The MOU is part of a larger initiative under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI). The focus of this initiative is to develop the Lobito Corridor, a major transportation route linking Angola's Atlantic coast with the Copperbelt of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The cooperative framework outlined in the MOU aims to promote business opportunities in mining and mineral resources for both GECAMINES and JOGMEC.

An Embodiment of the MSP Mission

This collaboration serves as a vivid illustration of the MSP's mission to ensure and diversify critical mineral supply chains. It not only stands to bolster the economies of the sourcing countries like the DRC but also promises benefits for local communities residing in the mineral-rich regions.

GECAMINES: A Key Player

With its extensive portfolio of joint-venture projects, GECAMINES is set to play a pivotal role in the Lobito Corridor project. These projects include the production and construction of over 1.5 million tons of copper cathodes and 100,000 tons of cobalt hydroxide. This substantial contribution showcases GECAMINES' potential in shaping the future of the global mineral supply chain.