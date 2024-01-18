Gebruder Weiss to Showcase Services at Manifest Vegas 2024

Gebruder Weiss, a globally recognized transport and logistics company with a heritage spanning over half a millennium, is set to take part in Manifest Vegas, a premier gathering for leaders in the supply chain and logistics industry. Scheduled to take place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 5-7, 2024, this conference is a crucial hub for Fortune 500 supply chain executives, logistics service providers, innovators, and investors alike.

A Stage for Innovation and Networking

Manifest Vegas serves as an essential platform for networking, learning, and displaying the latest breakthroughs in logistics technology and end-to-end supply chain management. It provides a unique opportunity for industry leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and stay abreast of the most recent trends and advancements in the field.

Gebruder Weiss: Driving Forward with Adaptability and Innovation

Mark McCullough, the CEO of Gebruder Weiss North America, voiced his excitement for the company's endorsement and sponsorship of the conference. He underscored their commitment to adapting to post-pandemic trends and customer needs, which have led to the expansion of domestic transport services and the inauguration of new facilities in Laredo and El Paso, Texas. Gebruder Weiss' presence at the event will be marked by an interactive booth that merges industry with entertainment, featuring a golf simulator where attendees can compete in a 'Long Drive' and 'Closest to the Pin' contest.

'The Long Drive': A Metaphor for Excellence in Transport Services

The golf contest and the booth's theme, 'The Long Drive', serve as an ingenious metaphor for the company's broad range of transport services, including full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), and partial truckload. The demand for LTL services has seen a considerable surge due to the increase in nearshoring and cross-border shipping. The global LTL market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024-2028. McCullough emphasized the vital role of advanced technology, digitalization, and exceptional customer service in shaping the future of the global supply chain.

Attendees can secure their spot at the event at a discounted rate through Gebruder Weiss' sponsor link. The 2024 event is projected to attract over 4,500 attendees, surpassing the previous year's turnout.