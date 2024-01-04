GE Appliances Introduces Indoor Smoker; Aqua Security Raises $60M; Roku Reveals Pro Series TVs

GE Appliances has made a grand entrance into the world of indoor smoking with the launch of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This innovative countertop appliance, which has already caught the public’s attention by raising $800,000 on Indiegogo, is designed to smoke foods indoors without setting off fire alarms, courtesy of its Active Smoke Filtration technology.

Revolutionizing Indoor Smoking

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, which bears a resemblance to a compact mini-fridge, offers five smoke presets and six food-specific settings. These features cater to different skill levels, allowing for the preparation of a variety of smoked dishes, ranging from meats to desserts. Apart from this, the smoker has a Smoke and Hold feature, which keeps food warm for up to 24 hours. The appliance uses fewer wood pellets, translating to cost efficiency for users, and boasts dishwasher-safe components, ensuring easy clean-up after use.

Smart Connectivity for Remote Control

Adding to its appeal, the smoker comes with smart connectivity. It can be linked to the GE Profile Connect app, enabling users to adjust settings and monitor the cooking process remotely. This feature gives users the liberty to go about their daily activities without having to manually check on the food.

Showcased at CES 2024

Priced at $1,000, the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is set to be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. However, orders are already being accepted online, indicating a promising start for this revolutionary appliance.

Aqua Security Raises $60M in Series E Funding

In other news, Aqua Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup offering cloud security services, has added $60 million to its coffers. This funding, which brings the Series E round to $195 million, was led by Evolution Equity Partners. Aqua Security, which boasts high-profile clients like PayPal, Netflix, and Samsung, has now raised a total of approximately $325 million since its inception in 2015. The company’s platform addresses a broad spectrum of security aspects, from cloud workload protection to malware defense.

Roku Enters Premium TV Market

Roku is also making waves as it expands its product line with the introduction of the new Pro Series TVs at CES 2024. By venturing into the premium TV market, Roku is poised to enhance its brand appeal and reach a wider audience. Other noteworthy tech and startup news include a new Fitbit sale and strategic moves by Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger.