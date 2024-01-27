GCU Basketball Triumphs Over UT Arlington Despite Poor Shooting

The Grand Canyon University's men's basketball team, the Antelopes, pulled off an unconventional victory against UT Arlington, despite their second-worst shooting performance in Division I history. The final score stood at 67-61, a testament to a game that was more about heart and determination than shooting percentages.

Unfavourable Stats, Unfazed Spirits

With a shooting rate of just 29.6%, the Antelopes managed to achieve a record of 19-2 overall and 9-1 in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). This percentage falls slightly short of the team's all-time worst shooting in a Division I win, a 28.8% performance against CSU Bakersfield on March 4, 2017. Yet, the team did not let the numbers dictate the outcome of the game. Facing a 14-point deficit with 12 minutes remaining, GCU made a remarkable comeback initiated by a 17-2 run in the last four minutes.

Strength in Strategy and Determination

Coach Bryce Drew, in his post-game radio interview, emphasized the team's heart, determination, and will. Leading the team was Tyon Grant-Foster with 18 points and seven rebounds, a standout performance despite an off shooting night. Yet, the game wasn't won merely on the basis of individual performances. The team's success at the free-throw line was critical, making 31 of 36 attempts, with Gabe McGlothan making a significant contribution by successfully making 9 of 10 attempts.

Defensive Decisions and Turnover Triumphs

Switching from a zone defense to man-to-man, GCU's defensive strategy proved effective against UTA's offense. The game was a battle of turnovers, with GCU committing 19 and UTA 25. However, GCU managed to turn the tide by scoring 27 points off turnovers. This unconventional victory is seen as a testament to the team's aggressive playstyle and resilience, proving that even in the face of statistical adversity, a concerted team effort can make the difference.