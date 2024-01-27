Subscribe

GCU Basketball Triumphs Over UT Arlington Despite Poor Shooting

Despite their second-worst shooting performance in Division I history, the Grand Canyon University's men's basketball team secured a comeback victory against UT Arlington. The team's determination and strategic play marked the unconventional win.

BNN Correspondents
The Grand Canyon University's men's basketball team, the Antelopes, pulled off an unconventional victory against UT Arlington, despite their second-worst shooting performance in Division I history. The final score stood at 67-61, a testament to a game that was more about heart and determination than shooting percentages.

Unfavourable Stats, Unfazed Spirits

With a shooting rate of just 29.6%, the Antelopes managed to achieve a record of 19-2 overall and 9-1 in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). This percentage falls slightly short of the team's all-time worst shooting in a Division I win, a 28.8% performance against CSU Bakersfield on March 4, 2017. Yet, the team did not let the numbers dictate the outcome of the game. Facing a 14-point deficit with 12 minutes remaining, GCU made a remarkable comeback initiated by a 17-2 run in the last four minutes.

Strength in Strategy and Determination

Coach Bryce Drew, in his post-game radio interview, emphasized the team's heart, determination, and will. Leading the team was Tyon Grant-Foster with 18 points and seven rebounds, a standout performance despite an off shooting night. Yet, the game wasn't won merely on the basis of individual performances. The team's success at the free-throw line was critical, making 31 of 36 attempts, with Gabe McGlothan making a significant contribution by successfully making 9 of 10 attempts.

Defensive Decisions and Turnover Triumphs

Switching from a zone defense to man-to-man, GCU's defensive strategy proved effective against UTA's offense. The game was a battle of turnovers, with GCU committing 19 and UTA 25. However, GCU managed to turn the tide by scoring 27 points off turnovers. This unconventional victory is seen as a testament to the team's aggressive playstyle and resilience, proving that even in the face of statistical adversity, a concerted team effort can make the difference.