Gayle King Honors Oprah Winfrey on her 70th Birthday with a Heartwarming Tribute

In a deeply personal tribute, Gayle King paid homage to her lifelong friend, Oprah Winfrey, on the occasion of her 70th birthday. The tribute was intimate, capturing a candid moment of Oprah reading a children's book, 'Little Blue Truck's Christmas,' to King's two-year-old grandson, Luca. This heartwarming video, filmed during their Christmas vacation, depicts a cherished moment between the 'Queen of All Media' and the young boy.

A Low-Key Celebration for Oprah's 70th Birthday

Known for her grandeur and larger-than-life persona, Oprah chose to mark her 70th birthday in a rather subdued manner. King revealed that Oprah had requested 'no gifts, no parties, no surprises' for her milestone birthday. Instead, the media mogul aspired for a tranquil day, spent by the fire with a good book, reflecting on her journey through life.

Gayle King's Tribute on CBS This Morning

King, co-host of CBS This Morning, shared her tribute to Oprah on the show. The tribute included reading from an essay Oprah had written about her thoughts on turning 70, published on her website. Expressing her gratitude for reaching this milestone, Oprah shared her philosophy on birthdays, encapsulating her journey, wisdom, and the gratitude for her life.

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Oprah

Oprah's 70th birthday saw an outpouring of love and tributes from other celebrities. Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, and Maria Shriver were among those who took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of this iconic figure. This story, capturing a personal and intimate moment between two legendary media personalities, is a testament to a friendship that has weathered the test of time and a celebration of a significant life event.