Gay Activist Couple Sells Restaurant Following Neighbor Harassment

After enduring years of harassment from their neighbors, gay rights activists and married couple, William Waybourn and Craig Spaulding, have sold their well-known restaurant, the Front Porch Market and Grill, located in The Plains, Virginia. The relentless campaign of torment, allegedly led by their neighbors, Mike and Melissa Washer, has been cited as the main driver of this decision.

End of an Era

Waybourn and Spaulding, both prominent figures within the LGBT community, established the Front Porch Market and Grill several years ago, creating a local dining hub and a beacon of gay rights activism in the process. However, the sustained harassment campaign by the Washers, self-professed MAGA supporters, and Christians, threatened the couple's peace and business. Accusations ranged from the planting of a rat at the restaurant's back door to filing numerous complaints with local authorities, all seemingly targeted at driving the couple out of business.

A Battle of Nerves and Consequences

The harassment escalated to such an extent that it resulted in Waybourn suffering a mild stroke, attributed to the immense stress he was under. Despite the challenges, the couple received support from across the globe, with messages of love and solidarity pouring in. However, for the sake of his health and the town's well-being, Waybourn decided to sell the restaurant.

A New Beginning

The new owner of the establishment, Shawn Malone, has plans to reopen the restaurant in February under a new name, Bistro at the Porch. Malone, a seasoned chef and restaurateur, hopes that this fresh start will help alleviate the personal conflict with the Washers and restore harmony to the community.