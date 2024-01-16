GATX Corporation Predicted to Surpass Full-Year 2023 Earnings Guidance

GATX Corporation, a leading provider of transportation asset leasing, is predicted to surpass its full-year 2023 earnings guidance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings has seen an upward adjustment of 7.6% over the past 90 days. GATX's track record backs this optimism, as the company has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the last four quarters, with an average beat of 16.49%.

Promising Revenue Growth

For the fourth quarter of 2023, GATX's revenues are projected to ascend by 22.38%, reaching $394.91 million. This anticipated growth is primarily attributed to the robust performance of its Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management segments. Despite the promising outlook, GATX is confronted with several hurdles such as escalating operating expenses, economic volatility, and a high degree of leverage, all of which could potentially dent its bottom line.

An Unpredictable Earnings Beat

The Zacks Earnings ESP model, however, does not vouch for an earnings beat for GATX in the fourth quarter of 2023. The model necessitates a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a favorable Zacks Rank, which GATX currently lacks. During the third quarter of 2023, GATX's earnings per share of $1.44 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53, despite an impressive year-over-year increase of 29%. Its revenues, amounting to $360.1 million, also missed the consensus estimate, although they did register a 12.2% rise from the previous year.

Other Prospective Outperformers

The report also earmarks other stocks within the transportation sector that could potentially outshine their earnings estimates. These include American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Copa Holdings (CPA), and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). The positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank associated with these companies hint at a higher likelihood of surpassing their earnings estimates.