Gary Payton Speaks Out on Lincoln University's Basketball Program Woes

Retired NBA star and Hall of Famer, Gary Payton, has voiced his frustration over the financial and operational hurdles of Lincoln University's men's basketball program, where he serves as head coach. Since assuming his position, Payton has grappled with a host of issues, from canceled journeys due to funding deficits, an assistant coach resigning over unpaid wages, to incurring personal expenditures for team necessities. He has criticized the institution for the poor running of the program and has accused it of misrepresentation, leading to the departure of three athletes.

University's Response

Lincoln's president, Mikhail Brodsky, has dismissed Payton's complaints, attributing them to what he perceives as Payton's high-profile status. However, despite the mounting challenges, Payton has reiterated his dedication to his players and has vowed not to abandon his post before the season's end.

Financial Strains

Financial constraints at the institution have resulted in Payton serving as a volunteer and resorting to his personal funds to bolster the program. His commitment, despite the odds, speaks volumes about his dedication to the sport and his team. The financial strain has been a significant hurdle for Lincoln's athletic department, undermining its ambitions and forcing them to grapple with unexpected financial commitments and overcrowded housing for athletes.

The Road Ahead

Through the financial clouds, Lincoln's athletic director, Desmond Gumbs, remains hopeful about the future. However, Payton remains skeptical, emphasizing the need for honesty and improvement within the program. As the university battles financial obstacles and allegations of inadequate resource allocation, the future of its athletic programs hangs in the balance, with its path forward hinging on its ability to confront these challenges head-on.