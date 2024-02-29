Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Launch Nashville Honky-Tonk in 'Friends in Low Places' Docuseries

Country music legends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking their talents to a new stage, this time in the bustling streets of Nashville, Tennessee. 'Friends in Low Places', a docuseries premiering on Prime Video on March 7, offers an unprecedented look into the couple's ambitious project to open a four-story bar and honky-tonk. With the help of their friends, tour team, and business partners, Brooks and Yearwood embark on a journey to create the ultimate music venue.

Building a Dream in Music City

The series kicks off with Brooks and Yearwood diving headfirst into the Nashville nightlife scene, aiming to build more than just a bar. Their vision encompasses a honky-tonk oasis that pays homage to Brooks' storied career and the couple's shared love for country music. Viewers will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage, including moments from Brooks' electrifying concert at the venue, showcasing the hard work and dedication behind this venture. The project is a collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment, highlighting the couple's hands-on approach to bringing their dream to life.

A Journey of Friendship and Music

'Friends in Low Places' is more than a story about building a bar; it's a narrative about friendship, music, and the power of dreams. The docuseries will feature Brooks' original tour team and an all-star hospitality group, illustrating the importance of community and teamwork in realizing one's ambitions. The series promises to deliver an intimate look at the couple's relationship with each other and their friends, set against the backdrop of Nashville's iconic music scene.

Prime Video's Bet on Music Legends

The decision by Prime Video to premiere 'Friends in Low Places' underscores the streaming service's commitment to showcasing the lives and projects of iconic musicians. For fans of Brooks, Yearwood, and country music in general, the docuseries offers a unique insight into the industry's behind-the-scenes dynamics and the personal lives of two of its biggest stars. As the series prepares to hit screens worldwide, viewers are eagerly anticipating a front-row seat to the creation of Nashville's newest honky-tonk landmark.

As Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood venture into the world of hospitality and entertainment, their story is set to inspire and entertain. With their passion for music and dedication to their community, 'Friends in Low Places' is poised to become a must-watch for fans and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, offering a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of making dreams come true in the heart of Music City.