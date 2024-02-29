Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Build Dream Honky-Tonk in 'Friends in Low Places' Docuseries

Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking audiences behind the scenes in the eagerly awaited docuseries 'Friends in Low Places'. Set to premiere on March 7 on Prime Video, the show offers an intimate look at their journey to create the ultimate Nashville honky-tonk, from inception to grand opening.

A Dream Takes Shape

At the heart of Nashville's vibrant music scene, Brooks and Yearwood, alongside a dedicated team of friends and industry veterans, strive to construct not just a bar but a landmark that encapsulates the essence of their musical careers and personal lives. 'Friends in Low Places' chronicles the challenges and triumphs faced by the couple and their team as they endeavor to bring their vision to life. The docuseries promises to delve into the passion and perseverance driving the project, offering viewers a detailed look at the planning and execution phases of the honky-tonk named 'Friends Bar'.

The Team Behind the Dream

The couple has enlisted the help of their 'day-one tour team' and an 'all-star hospitality group' to ensure the bar reflects the high-energy entertainment value of Brooks' live shows. In a teaser for the series, Brooks shares his ambition for the venue to transcend its business nature, aiming for it to be a heartfelt tribute to the Nashville community and the couple's shared love for music and entertainment. Yearwood echoes this sentiment, expressing pride in the collective effort that has gone into the establishment, emphasizing its significance beyond their wildest dreams.

A Labor of Love and Legacy

'Friends in Low Places' is more than a documentary about building a bar; it's a narrative about building a legacy in the heart of Music City. Through the series, viewers will gain insight into Brooks and Yearwood's relationship, their connection to Nashville, and their dedication to creating a space that celebrates music, friendship, and community. As the grand opening approaches, the anticipation and excitement are palpable, not just for the couple but for fans eagerly awaiting to step into what promises to be a new Nashville landmark.

As the premiere date draws near, 'Friends in Low Places' stands as a testament to Brooks and Yearwood's enduring impact on country music and their unwavering commitment to their roots. This docuseries invites fans and newcomers alike to witness a unique journey filled with music, love, and the pursuit of a dream, set against the backdrop of one of America's most beloved music cities.