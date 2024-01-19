Garmin Ltd. Announces Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Garmin Ltd., the recognized global leader in GPS navigation and wearable technology, has announced its upcoming fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This significant event, scheduled for February 21, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. EST, will offer a platform for shareholders and investors to connect with Garmin executives and discuss the company's financial performance. The earnings report will be released before the market opens on the same day, providing a fresh look into the company's financial health.

A Call to Shareholders and Investors

Inviting participation from the U.S and Canada, Garmin advises participants, and analysts who wish to join the question-and-answer session, to dial in via a provided telephone number. The company recommends dialing in preferably 10 minutes before the event's commencement to avoid any last-minute glitches. This setup aims to ensure a seamless and interactive session for all involved parties.

Innovation at the Heart

Known for its innovative technology, Garmin's products cater to active lifestyles, including runners, cyclists, swimmers, and athletes across various sports. The company's commitment to innovation and performance enhancement continues to impact the lives of individuals seeking advanced, reliable technology for outdoor and fitness activities. Its range of products provides solutions for users seeking a blend of performance and convenience in their fitness regimes.

Global Presence

Though incorporated in Switzerland, Garmin operates its principal subsidiaries from the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. By maintaining a robust presence across these key markets, Garmin manages to stay at the forefront of consumer trends and demands. Garmin also maintains a virtual Newsroom for updates and information, further engaging with its audience through LinkedIn and other press communication channels. This multi-channel approach ensures that Garmin's updates reach a wide spectrum of stakeholders, from investors to end-users.