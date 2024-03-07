Garland Civic Theatre's Follies Revival: Sondheim's Masterpiece Returns March 8-24

Garland Civic Theatre (GCT) is set to captivate audiences with a revival of Follies, the seven-time Tony Award® winning musical by Stephen Sondheim, running from March 8-24 at the Granville Performing Arts Center. Directed by Patty Granville and David Tinney, this production features a cast of over 30 professionals, alongside a live band under the musical direction of Scott A. Eckert.

Stellar Cast and Creative Team

The production showcases the talents of Christine Phelan, Whitney Golin, Patty Granville, and Sally Soldo in leading roles, with Granville also taking on the dual role of director and performer. Scott A. Eckert, known for his work with Garland Summer Musicals, leads the musical direction with assistance from Benjamin Barker. Choreography is helmed by Kelly McCain, contributing to the spectacle that Follies promises to be. The production team's passion and expertise are evident, setting the stage for a memorable rendition of this classic musical.

A Deep Dive into Nostalgia and Regret

Follies tells the poignant story of former Ziegfeld-style showgirls reuniting in their old theatre, facing the demolition of the once-glorious venue. Through the characters of Ben, Sally, Buddy, and Phyllis, the musical explores themes of nostalgia, regret, and the paths not taken. The score, featuring iconic songs like 'I'm Still Here' and 'Losing My Mind', highlights Stephen Sondheim's lyrical genius and musical innovation, making Follies a must-see for theatre enthusiasts.

With performances scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 8 through March 24, audiences have multiple opportunities to experience this theatrical masterpiece. Tickets are available for purchase online, offering a chance to witness the magic of Sondheim's work, brought to life by a talented cast and crew. Follies not only promises an evening of exceptional theatre but also a reflective journey into the art of performance itself.