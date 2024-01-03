Garbage Truck Driver Fired for Harassing Moose in Alaska: An Investigation Underway

On an otherwise ordinary day in Anchorage, Alaska, an alarming incident unfolded as a Northern Waste garbage truck was captured on video chasing a terrified moose down a residential street. The distressing footage, shared on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, shows the truck driver aggressively pursuing the animal, honking incessantly in a futile attempt to scare it off. The video quickly garnered attention on social media, going viral in a matter of hours.

Northern Waste Takes Swift Action

In response to the video, Northern Waste acted decisively, terminating the employee responsible for the animal harassment. The company cited their strict zero-tolerance policy for such behavior as the reason behind the swift action. This event has become a stark reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife, particularly in regions like Alaska where human and animal habitats often overlap.

Investigation by Alaska Wildlife Authorities

The alarming incident did not escape the notice of Alaska wildlife authorities, who have launched a full investigation into the potential wildlife harassment. Notably, Anchorage wildlife biologist Cory Stantorf has emphasized that it is illegal in Alaska to harass animals or alter their natural behavior in any way. Additionally, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the incident to determine if any state laws were violated during the shocking event.

Northern Waste’s Response: Training and Prevention

As a direct response to the incident, Northern Waste is taking proactive measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The company is planning to provide additional training to their employees, in collaboration with the Fish and Game department. This training will enhance the understanding of their employees about the importance of preserving wildlife and respecting their natural behaviors, thereby preventing any future incidents of harassment.