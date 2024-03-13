Gap Band's Anthony 'Baby Gap' Walker Dies at 60 Following Neck Surgery Complications

Gap Band member Anthony Walker, affectionately known as 'Baby Gap,' has died at the age of 60 due to complications arising from a neck surgery. His younger brother, Dr. Eric Walker, confirmed the unfortunate news, revealing that Anthony passed away in an Ohio hospital last Monday. This tragic event has sparked a wave of tributes from fans and colleagues alike, with a celebration of his life scheduled to take place in Chicago, his hometown.

Remarkable Career and Contributions

Anthony Walker embarked on his journey with The Gap Band in 1979, stepping in as a songwriter, dancer, and choreographer. His tenure with the band spanned over two decades, during which he contributed to the band's success with hit songs such as 'I'm in Love,' 'You Dropped a Bomb on Me,' and 'Outstanding.' Besides his contributions to the band, Anthony collaborated with music industry giants like Rick James and George Clinton. His percussion skills were notably featured on Snoop Dogg's single 'Snoop's Upside Ya Head,' showcasing his versatile talent.

Legacy Beyond Music

Anthony's passion for dance and choreography was not confined to his music career. He was instrumental in forming the break-dancing group Tidal Wave in the '70s, earning accolades and defeating prominent groups like the New York City Breakers. His prowess in dance led him to teach at John Travolta's dance studio in the early '80s and to work as a choreographer for Disney. Even beyond The Gap Band, Anthony continued to influence the music and dance scene, working with former band members in the group GapX.

Remembering a Legend

Anthony 'Baby Gap' Walker's passing marks the end of an era for fans of The Gap Band and the broader music community. His contributions to the music and dance world have left an indelible mark, influencing generations of artists and entertainers. As preparations for his life celebration are underway, the outpouring of love and support from fans worldwide underscores the impact of his legacy. Anthony Walker's spirit will undoubtedly live on through his music, dance, and the countless lives he touched.