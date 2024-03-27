GAO Probes DOJ Task Forces for Accountability on Sen. Ossoff's Request After NBC News Exposé

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is set to investigate the Department of Justice's (DOJ) law enforcement task forces, focusing on accountability mechanisms. This move comes at the behest of Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., spurred by an NBC News series highlighting the lack of oversight for officers with federal powers.

Background and Prompt

In March, Senator Ossoff formally requested the GAO to examine the DOJ's supervision over its task forces, which often include local police officers deputized with federal powers. The inquiry is a direct response to investigative reporting by NBC News, which shed light on the discrepancies in accountability standards between local and federal law enforcement roles. Notably, the series underscored the challenges prosecutors face when holding federally deputized officers accountable, illustrated by the case of Jimmy Atchison, a 21-year-old shot by an Atlanta police officer on an FBI task force.

Scope of the Investigation

The GAO's review will encompass the FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service, aiming to clarify federal policies and their enforcement. A significant part of the probe will address how the DOJ oversees task force members, especially those deputized to exercise federal authority. This investigation seeks to untangle the complex web of local and federal law enforcement practices and their implications for justice and accountability. Ossoff's request also highlights the need to understand the extent to which local enforcement practices are restricted within these federal task forces.

Implications and Expectations

Since the fatal shooting of Atchison and the subsequent legal proceedings, there has been a growing call for reforming how local officers on federal task forces are held accountable. The Georgia NAACP, among others, has advocated for changes that would prevent these officers from transferring their cases to federal court, a move that often leads to diminished accountability. The GAO's findings could pave the way for new legislation or DOJ policies addressing these concerns, potentially reshaping the landscape of federal-local law enforcement collaboration.

The investigation by the GAO represents a critical step towards addressing systemic issues within DOJ law enforcement task forces. By examining the accountability mechanisms and the interaction between federal and local practices, this probe could bring about significant changes in how justice is administered and how officers are held accountable for their actions.