en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Gantt Center Launches Year of Service Initiative on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Gantt Center Launches Year of Service Initiative on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture is ushering in its Year of Service initiative on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, synchronizing with the federal holiday’s recognition as a National Day of Service. This initiative, an homage to the civil rights leader, is designed to inspire community service. The center has joined forces with thirteen local organizations to provide year-long service opportunities in sectors such as human services and the arts.

The Power of Community Collaboration

Afeni Grace, the public programs manager for the Gantt Center, accentuated the importance of backing local groups that perpetuate Dr. King’s legacy. In her words, “Our collaboration with these organizations not only embraces the spirit of service that Dr. King championed, but it also underscores the Gantt Center’s commitment to strengthening our community.” This initiative exemplifies the power of community collaboration in driving meaningful change and honoring the legacy of influential figures like Dr. King.

Spotlight on Participating Organizations

One of the participating organizations, Families Forward Charlotte, is dedicated to aiding African American single mothers in poverty by offering education and financial support. Volunteers for this nonprofit are trained to mentor these mothers, providing monthly face-to-face meetings and weekly check-ins. This effort mirrors Dr. King’s vision of creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

MLK Day: A Launchpad for Year-Long Service

The Gantt Center will house these organizations on MLK Day to facilitate volunteer sign-ups and enable the community to learn more about the service projects. The day’s events will include dance performances, live music, interactive workshops, guided tours, and a variety of other activities, all free of charge. This event not only commemorates Dr. King but also serves as a launchpad for a year of service, community engagement, and impactful change.

0
Africa United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
36 mins ago
Burna Boy's Afrofusion: A Rising Tide in Global Music
Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is making waves worldwide with his unique brand of music, dubbed Afrofusion. A seamless blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and various other genres, Afrofusion embodies a Pan-African message, making Burna Boy’s music a fitting soundtrack for Caribbean Carnival celebrations. His recent performance at the
Burna Boy's Afrofusion: A Rising Tide in Global Music
SABC News Analyzes X Corp.'s 2024 Projections and Community Impact
2 hours ago
SABC News Analyzes X Corp.'s 2024 Projections and Community Impact
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
2 hours ago
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
47 mins ago
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
48 mins ago
Pablo Picasso Reclaims Top Spot, Women Artists Gain Ground: 2023 Art Market Report
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
2 hours ago
Osofo Kojo Bentil Stirs Controversy: Claims Everyone Can Be a Witch or Wizard
Latest Headlines
World News
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
54 seconds
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
1 min
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
1 min
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
2 mins
Gabriel 'Moggly' Benitez Returns to Octagon, Set to Face Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
2 mins
Josh Van: UFC's Rising Star in the Flyweight Division
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
2 mins
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
4 mins
Suablack Tor Pran49: From Local Arenas to ONE Championship
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
4 mins
NYC Mayor Reverses Budget Cuts, Invests in Youth Programs Amid Fiscal Constraints
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
5 mins
Luca Marini Triumphs at '100 Km of Champions' Event
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app