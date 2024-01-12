Gantt Center Launches Year of Service Initiative on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture is ushering in its Year of Service initiative on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, synchronizing with the federal holiday’s recognition as a National Day of Service. This initiative, an homage to the civil rights leader, is designed to inspire community service. The center has joined forces with thirteen local organizations to provide year-long service opportunities in sectors such as human services and the arts.

The Power of Community Collaboration

Afeni Grace, the public programs manager for the Gantt Center, accentuated the importance of backing local groups that perpetuate Dr. King’s legacy. In her words, “Our collaboration with these organizations not only embraces the spirit of service that Dr. King championed, but it also underscores the Gantt Center’s commitment to strengthening our community.” This initiative exemplifies the power of community collaboration in driving meaningful change and honoring the legacy of influential figures like Dr. King.

Spotlight on Participating Organizations

One of the participating organizations, Families Forward Charlotte, is dedicated to aiding African American single mothers in poverty by offering education and financial support. Volunteers for this nonprofit are trained to mentor these mothers, providing monthly face-to-face meetings and weekly check-ins. This effort mirrors Dr. King’s vision of creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

MLK Day: A Launchpad for Year-Long Service

The Gantt Center will house these organizations on MLK Day to facilitate volunteer sign-ups and enable the community to learn more about the service projects. The day’s events will include dance performances, live music, interactive workshops, guided tours, and a variety of other activities, all free of charge. This event not only commemorates Dr. King but also serves as a launchpad for a year of service, community engagement, and impactful change.